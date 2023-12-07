Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Stephenson County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Stockton, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
