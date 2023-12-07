Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 7?
Can we expect Nick Foligno scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In three of 24 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play, Foligno has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Foligno's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
