In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Lukas Reichel to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.

Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

