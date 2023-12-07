Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lake County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
HRK at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Waukegan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.