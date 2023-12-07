The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) will look to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks average 8.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Panthers allow (71.8).

North Dakota is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Panthers average only 0.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Fighting Hawks give up (64).

Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 64 points.

When North Dakota allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Panthers shoot 41.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.

The Fighting Hawks shoot 40.8% from the field, just 2.3 lower than the Panthers concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Miah Monahan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Ellie Buzzelle: 8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Sydney-James Desroches: 2.9 PTS, 31.8 FG%

