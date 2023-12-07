The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyndall Davis: 4.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Tiger Booker: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 336th 63.5 Points Scored 64.5 330th 132nd 67.5 Points Allowed 74.8 268th 225th 32.5 Rebounds 29.5 311th 82nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10 128th 298th 5.7 3pt Made 2.8 361st 301st 10.7 Assists 7.8 359th 168th 11.8 Turnovers 12.2 189th

