Thursday's contest features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) facing off at Lantz Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 74, IUPUI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Illinois (-11.4)

Eastern Illinois (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Eastern Illinois' record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, while IUPUI's is 1-5-0. Both the Panthers and the Jaguars are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 255th in college basketball while allowing 62.8 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

Eastern Illinois records 35.3 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.2 boards per game.

Eastern Illinois knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 30.3% from long range.

The Panthers rank 227th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd in college basketball, allowing 81.4 points per 100 possessions.

Eastern Illinois has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (101st in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (74th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.