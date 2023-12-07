Can we expect Cole Guttman finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

Guttman averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

