Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Ducks on December 7, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Connor Bedard, Frank Vatrano and other players on the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at United Center.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Bedard is Chicago's leading contributor with 20 points. He has 11 goals and nine assists this season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jason Dickinson is another of Chicago's most productive contributors through 24 games, with eight goals and five assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Philipp Kurashev has scored four goals and added nine assists through 18 games for Chicago.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games for Anaheim add up to 23 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|8
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
