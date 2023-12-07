You can find player prop bet odds for Connor Bedard, Frank Vatrano and other players on the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard is Chicago's leading contributor with 20 points. He has 11 goals and nine assists this season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3
at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3
at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jason Dickinson is another of Chicago's most productive contributors through 24 games, with eight goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1
at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0
at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

Philipp Kurashev Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Philipp Kurashev has scored four goals and added nine assists through 18 games for Chicago.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1
at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2
at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2
at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3
vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games for Anaheim add up to 23 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2
vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2
vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5
at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8
at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4

