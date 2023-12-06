Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Winnebago County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scales Mound High School at Pecatonica High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6

5:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeport High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6

6:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Boylan Catholic High School at Rockford Auburn High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6

6:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pecatonica High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 6

6:45 PM CT on December 6 Location: Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford East High School at Jefferson High School