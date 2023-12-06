Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Winnebago County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scales Mound High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boylan Catholic High School at Rockford Auburn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford East High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
