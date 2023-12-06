The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 123 - Spurs 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 12.5)

Timberwolves (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-18.4)

Timberwolves (-18.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Timberwolves (11-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.9% of the time, 21.1% more often than the Spurs (7-12-0) this year.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.6% of the time this season (10 out of 19). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (13 out of 19).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-16, while the Timberwolves are 12-2 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are posting 112.8 points per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, surrendering only 105.9 points per game (second-best).

Minnesota is pulling down 45 rebounds per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 42.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

The Timberwolves rank 20th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.

With 14.2 turnovers per game, Minnesota is 22nd in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Timberwolves rank 21st in the NBA with 11.5 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively the Spurs are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league (111.5 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123.9 points allowed per game).

At 42.3 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds conceded, San Antonio is 24th and 19th in the NBA, respectively.

With 29.2 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the NBA.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Spurs make 12.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 35% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 24th, respectively, in the league.

