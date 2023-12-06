Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Stephenson County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl City High School at Polo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Polo, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
