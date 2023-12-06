The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Salukis give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 2-4.

Southern Illinois' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The 67.9 points per game the Salukis record are 15.8 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83.7).

The Salukis are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Cougars concede to opponents (46.1%).

The Cougars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Salukis' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG% Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Southern Illinois Schedule