The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Salukis give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 2-4.
  • Southern Illinois' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The 67.9 points per game the Salukis record are 15.8 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83.7).
  • The Salukis are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Cougars concede to opponents (46.1%).
  • The Cougars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Salukis' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%
  • Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Charlotte W 55-52 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 George Washington W 66-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 West Virginia L 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Banterra Center
12/9/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.