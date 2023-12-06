How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Salukis give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 2-4.
- Southern Illinois' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
- The 67.9 points per game the Salukis record are 15.8 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83.7).
- The Salukis are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Cougars concede to opponents (46.1%).
- The Cougars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Salukis' defensive field-goal percentage.
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%
- Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Charlotte
|W 55-52
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|W 66-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|West Virginia
|L 73-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/9/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.