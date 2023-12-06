SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-3) will play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Laniah Randle: 11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK
- Quierra Love: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Seairra Hughes: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
