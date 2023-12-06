The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-3) will play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Quierra Love: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK Seairra Hughes: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.