The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Cougars are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 127.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -5.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 127.5 points four times.

The average total in SIU-Edwardsville's outings this year is 138.7, 11.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

In the 2023-24 season, SIU-Edwardsville (5-2-0 ATS) and Green Bay (5-2-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 4 57.1% 69.7 132.5 69 133.5 141.2 Green Bay 4 57.1% 62.8 132.5 64.5 133.5 133.5

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The 69.7 points per game the Cougars record are 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (64.5).

When SIU-Edwardsville scores more than 64.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 5-2-0 2-0 3-4-0 Green Bay 5-2-0 3-1 2-5-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Green Bay 9-5 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

