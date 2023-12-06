The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Green Bay has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

This season, games featuring the Phoenix have hit the over twice.

