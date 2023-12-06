The Chicago Bulls, with Patrick Williams, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 124-118 win against the Pelicans, Williams had 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we break down Williams' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.0 10.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 13.1 16.1 PR -- 11.9 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Bulls average 99.3 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 102 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 122.2 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets give up 26.9 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Hornets concede 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 24 15 0 0 3 0 1 2/2/2023 27 6 3 1 2 0 1 1/26/2023 32 15 5 1 1 1 1 11/2/2022 33 16 5 1 2 2 0

