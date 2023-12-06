The Dallas Stars (14-6-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Stars Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 72 goals scored (three per game).

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 24 16 13 29 8 12 45.2% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 21 7 15 22 13 23 53.9% Carter Verhaeghe 24 11 9 20 14 13 41.7% Matthew Tkachuk 24 4 15 19 20 9 50% Evan Rodrigues 24 4 12 16 8 5 31.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Stars' 78 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 39 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players