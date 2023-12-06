Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in McHenry County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Ridge High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McHenry High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
