High school basketball is on the schedule today in McHenry County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hampshire High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Ridge High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

McHenry High School at Crystal Lake South High School