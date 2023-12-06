The Ball State Cardinals and the UConn Huskies take the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include MAC squads.

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Miami (OH) RedHawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Michigan Wolverines at Toledo Rockets 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Toledo Rockets 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Youngstown State Penguins 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Ball State Cardinals at UConn Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SNY

