Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Kendall County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oswego High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
