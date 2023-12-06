Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kane County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School at Dundee-Crown High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6

5:30 PM CT on December 6 Location: Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

7:00 PM CT on December 6 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dundee-Crown High School