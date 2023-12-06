The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) host the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) after winning four straight home games. The Redbirds are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 135.5.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -2.5 135.5

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, Illinois State and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points.

The average total in Illinois State's matchups this year is 134.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Redbirds are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Northern Kentucky (4-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 23.8% more often than Illinois State (3-4-0) this year.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 42.9% 67.8 140.7 66.6 136.4 143.8 Northern Kentucky 4 66.7% 72.9 140.7 69.8 136.4 137.2

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds record 67.8 points per game, only two fewer points than the 69.8 the Norse give up.

When Illinois State totals more than 69.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 3-4-0 0-1 3-4-0 Northern Kentucky 4-2-0 1-2 4-2-0

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Northern Kentucky 8-7 Home Record 14-3 3-9 Away Record 6-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

