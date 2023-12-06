The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-2.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-2.5) 134.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Illinois State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Redbirds games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Northern Kentucky has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

In the Norse's six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

