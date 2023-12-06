The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Norse allow to opponents.

In games Illinois State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Redbirds are the 225th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse rank 340th.

The 67.8 points per game the Redbirds record are the same as the Norse give up.

Illinois State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in away games (70.7).

In home games, Illinois State made 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule