How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Norse allow to opponents.
- In games Illinois State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Redbirds are the 225th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse rank 340th.
- The 67.8 points per game the Redbirds record are the same as the Norse give up.
- Illinois State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in away games (70.7).
- In home games, Illinois State made 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wright State
|L 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|W 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.