The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Norse allow to opponents.
  • In games Illinois State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Redbirds are the 225th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse rank 340th.
  • The 67.8 points per game the Redbirds record are the same as the Norse give up.
  • Illinois State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in away games (70.7).
  • In home games, Illinois State made 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Wright State L 74-49 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC W 69-64 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State W 76-72 Redbird Arena
12/6/2023 Northern Kentucky - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Norfolk State - Redbird Arena
12/17/2023 North Dakota State - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.