The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Henry Coleman III: 13.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Andersson Garcia: 3.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

3.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Hayden Hefner: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 71.2 186th 71st 66.5 Points Allowed 77.3 342nd 54th 34.0 Rebounds 29.2 306th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.9 109th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.