DePaul vs. Texas A&M December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
DePaul Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 13.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 3.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Hayden Hefner: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|71st
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|342nd
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
