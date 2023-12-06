The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

DePaul is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.

The Blue Demons' 71.4 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, DePaul is 1-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule