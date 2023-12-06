DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

DeRozan, in his previous game (December 2 win against the Pelicans), posted 24 points and 10 assists.

With prop bets available for DeRozan, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.5 21.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 6.5 4.9 5.2 PRA -- 29.7 30.2 PR -- 24.8 25



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, DeRozan has made 7.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 122.2 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are 23rd in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 26.9 per contest, 21st in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 23 3 4 1 0 1 2/2/2023 38 15 4 7 2 2 1 1/26/2023 35 28 3 5 0 0 1 11/2/2022 28 9 8 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.