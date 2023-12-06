The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Wednesday, December 6 at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Clippers claimed a 113-112 victory against the Warriors. In the Clippers' win, Paul George led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

The Nuggets' last game on Saturday ended in a 123-117 loss to the Kings. The Nuggets got a team-best 36 points from Nikola Jokic in the loss.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Boston Jr. SG Out Quadricep Mason Plumlee C Out Knee 5.0 5.5 1.0

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Questionable Ankle 16.3 3.0 7.3

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

