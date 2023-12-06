The Chicago Bulls (7-14) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

The Bulls score 14.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Hornets give up (122.2).

Chicago has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are posting 109.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (105.0).

Chicago is ceding 109.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (117.4).

When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 1.5 more treys per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.0). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Bulls Injuries