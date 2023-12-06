How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
- The Bulls score 14.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Hornets give up (122.2).
- Chicago has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 122.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are posting 109.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (105.0).
- Chicago is ceding 109.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (117.4).
- When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 1.5 more treys per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.0). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (35.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Illness
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.