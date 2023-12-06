Bulls vs. Hornets December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-14) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 8:00 PM ET .
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field.
- Zach LaVine puts up 21 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Coby White puts up 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Terry Rozier is putting up 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 26.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
Bulls vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Hornets
|106.2
|Points Avg.
|112.7
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.8
|44.4%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|35%
