Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Boone County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere North High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
