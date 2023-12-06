The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -3.5 140.5

Arizona State vs SMU Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Sun Devils have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

SMU's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Arizona State (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 5.4% more often than SMU (3-5-0) this year.

Arizona State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 1 14.3% 67.3 141.7 65.4 127.4 139.5 SMU 3 37.5% 74.4 141.7 62.0 127.4 141.3

Additional Arizona State vs SMU Insights & Trends

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62.0).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 62.0 points.

The Mustangs' 74.4 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 65.4 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

SMU is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 3-4-0 1-2 2-5-0 SMU 3-5-0 0-2 1-7-0

Arizona State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State SMU 10-5 Home Record 7-9 7-6 Away Record 1-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

