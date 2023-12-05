Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Warren, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.