The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Western Hall.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 78.4 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.9 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Omaha is 2-5.

Western Illinois has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The Leathernecks put up 81.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 85.6 the Mavericks give up.

When Western Illinois totals more than 85.6 points, it is 3-0.

Omaha has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

The Leathernecks are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (52.4%).

The Mavericks' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.2 higher than the Leathernecks have given up.

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.5 FG%

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.5 FG% Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Anna Deets: 14.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

14.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Mallory McDermott: 12.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

12.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Alissa Dins: 3.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%

Western Illinois Schedule