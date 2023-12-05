The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) will meet the Omaha Mavericks (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. Omaha Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Addi Brownfield: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Raegan McCowan: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

