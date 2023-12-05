Tuesday's game between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) and Omaha Mavericks (2-5) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 87-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Illinois, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Leathernecks are coming off of an 82-78 victory against St. Thomas in their last game on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 87, Omaha 70

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks picked up their signature win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Saint Thomas Tommies, who rank No. 246 in our computer rankings, 82-78.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Illinois is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 246) on December 2

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 289) on November 12

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 315) on November 18

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 28

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.5 FG%

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.5 FG% Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Anna Deets: 14.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

14.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Mallory McDermott: 12.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

12.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Alissa Dins: 3.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 58.9 per contest to rank 92nd in college basketball) and have a +182 scoring differential overall.

