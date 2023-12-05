Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Vermilion County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Cissna Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cissna Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fithian, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
