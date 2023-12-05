Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators face off on Tuesday at United Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Raddysh in that upcoming Blackhawks-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh's plus-minus this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is 0.

Raddysh has a goal in four games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in six of 23 games this season, Raddysh has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of 23 contests this year, Raddysh has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 4 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.