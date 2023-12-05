For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Taylor Raddysh a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Raddysh has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

