Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rupert: 7.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trent Brown: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|68.3
|271st
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|54th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.6
|322nd
