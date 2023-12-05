Tuesday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 5.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 75, Oklahoma State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-6.0)

Southern Illinois (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis average 79.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (59th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Southern Illinois wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 31.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 268th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.4 per contest.

Southern Illinois hits 10.3 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 6.0 more than its opponents (4.3).

The Salukis rank 26th in college basketball with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 117th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Illinois has won the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (127th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.