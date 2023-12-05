The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) go up against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Southern Illinois has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys rank 151st.
  • The Salukis average 11.1 more points per game (79.4) than the Cowboys give up (68.3).
  • Southern Illinois is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
  • The Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.0).
  • When playing at home, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 New Mexico State W 81-54 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State L 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis W 101-62 Banterra Center
12/5/2023 Oklahoma State - Banterra Center
12/12/2023 Austin Peay - Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.