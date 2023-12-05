Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williamsville High School at Monticello High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Olive High School at Calvary Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Plains High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at Riverton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Riverton, IL

Riverton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mac High School at Auburn High School - Auburn