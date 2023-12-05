Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsville High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
