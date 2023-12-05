The Chicago Blackhawks, Philipp Kurashev among them, play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Thinking about a bet on Kurashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Kurashev has a goal in four of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kurashev has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 17 Games 4 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.