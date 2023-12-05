Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ogle County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochelle Township High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
