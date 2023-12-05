The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 165.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -6.5 165.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has played three games this season that have gone over 165.5 combined points scored.

Northern Illinois has had an average of 163.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Northern Illinois has won in three of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Huskies have been at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Illinois has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 3 50% 87.1 171.7 73.5 152.1 157.7 Northern Illinois 3 50% 84.6 171.7 78.6 152.1 150.5

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies score an average of 84.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 73.5 the Sycamores give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Northern Illinois is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 4-2-0 3-0 5-1-0 Northern Illinois 5-1-0 1-1 5-1-0

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Northern Illinois 11-4 Home Record 5-7 7-6 Away Record 7-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

