The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) aim to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 125th.

The Huskies average 11.1 more points per game (84.6) than the Sycamores allow their opponents to score (73.5).

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.

The Huskies gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (75.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois sunk fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule