Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at United Center. If you'd like to wager on Foligno's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Foligno has a goal in two of 23 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has registered a point in a game six times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Foligno has an assist in five of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Foligno hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Foligno Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 2 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

